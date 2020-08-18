PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: August 18 – Local administration with the help of heavy machinery removing encroachment by demolishing petrol pump setup on state land at Jaranwala Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem August 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-18 FAISALABAD: August 18 - Local administration with the help of heavy machinery removing encroachment by demolishing petrol pump setup on state land at Jaranwala Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP07-18