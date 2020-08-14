PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: August 14 – Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar, CPO Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry praying Duaa after laying floral wreath at Police Shuhada on the eve of Independence Day. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP91-14 FAISALABAD: August 14 - Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar, CPO Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry praying Duaa after laying floral wreath at Police Shuhada on the eve of Independence Day. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP91-14 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 14 Children watching the beautifully decorated Parliament House with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. APP