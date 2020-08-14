PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: August 14 – Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI,SI,TI,Lom,Retd,Ex Chief of the Naval Staff Pakistan on Friday hoisting the national flag in a ceremony at WAPDA City on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP92-14 FAISALABAD: August 14 - Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI,SI,TI,Lom,Retd,Ex Chief of the Naval Staff Pakistan on Friday hoisting the national flag in a ceremony at WAPDA City on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP92-14 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: August 14 District government officials participating in a rally holding a long national flag to mark the Independence Day celebrations at Thandi Sarak. APP photo by Akram Ali