FAISALABAD: August 13 – An illuminated view of Allama Iqbal Library building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

FAISALABAD: August 13 - An illuminated view of Allama Iqbal Library building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP61-13 FAISALABAD: August 13 - An illuminated view of Allama Iqbal Library building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP61-13

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 13 - An illuminated view of Town Hall building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR