FAISALABAD: August 10 – A view of garbage filled sewerage nullah at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

FAISALABAD: August 10 - A view of garbage filled sewerage nullah at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP10-10 FAISALABAD: August 10 - A view of garbage filled sewerage nullah at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP10-10

ALSO READ  JOHI: August 10  A view of flood affected area due to heavy rain at Johi District Dadu. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR