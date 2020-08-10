PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: August 10 – A view of garbage filled sewerage nullah at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas August 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-10 FAISALABAD: August 10 - A view of garbage filled sewerage nullah at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP10-10 ALSO READ JOHI: August 10 A view of flood affected area due to heavy rain at Johi District Dadu. APP photo by Farhan Khan