Tuesday, December 30, 2025
APP06-301225 ISLAMABAD: December 30 – Ex Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad speaks at a dialogue on "Indian Aggression and Pakistan's Strategic Response" at ISA. APP/SAK/ABB
ISLAMABAD
