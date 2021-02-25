Ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed Soomro distributing certificates among the participating students during speech competition to pay tribute the social services of late MNA Muhammad Ayaz Soomro on the eve of his 3rd death anniversary at Arts Council
APP54-250221

ALSO READ  A girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts Council

