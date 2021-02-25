Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed Soomro distributing certificates among the participating students during speech...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosEx-DIG Riaz Ahmed Soomro distributing certificates among the participating students during speech competition to pay tribute the social services of late MNA Muhammad Ayaz Soomro on the eve of his 3rd death anniversary at Arts Council Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 6:10 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-250221 LARKANA: February 25 - Ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed Soomro distributing certificates among the participating students during speech competition to pay tribute the social services of late MNA Muhammad Ayaz Soomro on the eve of his 3rd death anniversary at Arts Council. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP54-250221ALSO READ A girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts CouncilRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts CouncilArtist are performing on stage during Musical program at Arts CouncilMushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik viewing the displayed stuff at Arts Council...