Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur along with the participants of International Scholarships Seminar organized by Directorate of International Linkages IUB
APP38-230221 BAHAWALPUR: February 23 - Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur along with the participants of International Scholarships Seminar organized by Directorate of International Linkages IUB. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR