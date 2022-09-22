PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Engr. Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, talking to media at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex During the attend National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Thu, 22 Sep 2022, 6:17 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP18-220922 LAHORE: September 22- Engr. Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, talking to media at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex During the attend National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex . APP APP18-220922 LAHORE: