PhotosSports Photos England player David Malan playing shot during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Sun, 2 Oct 2022, 9:29 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP30-021022 LAHORE: October 02 - England player David Malan playing shot during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP APP30-021022 LAHORE: APP31-021022 LAHORE: October 02- Pakistani player Muhammad Rizwan bowled by England player Reece Toply during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP