Elderly vendor selling colorful balloons while shuttling on the road

Elderly vendor selling colorful balloons while shuttling on the road
APP22-090424 ISLAMABAD: April 09 – Elderly vendor selling colorful balloons while shuttling on the road. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA
Elderly vendor selling colorful balloons while shuttling on the road
APP22-090424
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services