ederal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with Dr. Reza Baqir and the Alvarez & Marsal delegation to discuss investment partnerships and avenues for strengthened economic cooperation. APP45-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – F APP46-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with Dr. Reza Baqir and the Alvarez & Marsal delegation to discuss investment partnerships and avenues for strengthened economic cooperation. APP/FHA APP47-300326ISLAMABAD: March 30 – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with Dr. Reza Baqir and the Alvarez & Marsal delegation to discuss investment partnerships and avenues for strengthened economic cooperation. APP/FHA Previous Post Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairs a weekly meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee to review fertilizer availability and ensure smooth supply for the upcoming Kharif season. Next Post – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, holding a meeting with VEON Group CEO Mr. Kaan Terzioğlu and the Jazz leadership at the Finance Division.