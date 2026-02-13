During the stay at Aksaz, the Commanding Officer of PNS KHAIBAR calls on the Turkish Southern Sea Area Commander. The newly commissioned, state-of-the-art Pakistan Navy Ship KHAIBAR, during its maiden voyage from Türkiye to Pakistan, visited Aksaz Naval Base, Türkiye, and participated in Exercise TURGUTREIS-XIII and joint patrols with ships of the Turkish Navy.
