Due to the high water level in the Ravi River, due to the threat of possible flooding, tents are being emptied on the banks of the river and people are carrying their belongings Tue, 16 Aug 2022, 7:06 PM

Lahore August 16- Due to the high water level in the Ravi River, due to the threat of possible flooding, tents are being emptied on the banks of the river and people are carrying their belongings. APP Photo by Amir khan Lahore