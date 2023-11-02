Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, addressed the “UNESCAP Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction, and Financing for Development”

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, addressed the "UNESCAP Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction, and Financing for Development"
APP36-021123 BANGKOK: November 02- Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, addressed the "UNESCAP Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction, and Financing for Development". APP/TZD/ZID
Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, addressed the "UNESCAP Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction, and Financing for Development"
APP36-021123
BANGKOK: November 02- 
Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, addressed the "UNESCAP Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction, and Financing for Development"
APP37-021123
GENEVA: November 02- Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, virtually addressed the UNCTAD conference titled “Development Finance for 2030 Agenda: Environmentally Safe Industrialization. APP/TZD/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services