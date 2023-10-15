ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
MARRAKECH: October 15 – Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, participated in a high-profile meeting of Finance Ministers with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakesh. The discussions encompassed key global economic issues and collaborative efforts to strengthen financial stability. Dr. Akhtar’s contributions underlined Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic prosperity and global financial cooperation. APP/TZD/FHA

