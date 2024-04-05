Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), interacts with a group of women beneficiaries who have come to receive their stipend at a payment campsite

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), interacts with a group of women beneficiaries who have come to receive their stipend at a payment campsite
APP80-050424 BAHAWALPUR: April 05 - Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), interacts with a group of women beneficiaries who have come to receive their stipend at a payment campsite. APP/FHA
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), interacts with a group of women beneficiaries who have come to receive their stipend at a payment campsite
APP80-050424
BAHAWALPUR: April 05 –
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), interacts with a group of women beneficiaries who have come to receive their stipend at a payment campsite
APP81-050424
BAHAWALPUR: April 05 – Chairperson BISP, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib joins hands with BISP employees at Masjid Ibrahim, Kanal Colony Zonal Office Irrigation in Bahawalpur, reinforcing the commitment to uplift marginalized communities through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). APP/FHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services