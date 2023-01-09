Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union have signed agreements for three new development programmes with a funding of EUR87 million by the European Union

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union have signed agreements for three new development programmes with a funding of EUR87 million by the European Union
APP46-090123 ISLAMABAD: January 09 – Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union have signed agreements for three new development programmes with a funding of EUR87 million by the European Union. APP/IQJ/TZD/MOS
Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union have signed agreements for three new development programmes with a funding of EUR87 million by the European Union
APP46-090123 ISLAMABAD
Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union have signed agreements for three new development programmes with a funding of EUR87 million by the European Union
APP47-090123 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Secretary Senate, Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan exchanging views with Tomas Smetanka, Ambassador of Czech Republic at Parliament House

Secretary Senate, Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan exchanging views with Tomas Smetanka, Ambassador of Czech Republic at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi addresses during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates of kurram District in Employable Skill a joint initiative by PGFRC, STVSP, KP-TEVTA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development at GTVC (W) Hayatabad

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi addresses during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates...

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi and PPP Senator Rubina Khalid giving certificates to a graduate student during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates of kurram District in Employable Skill a joint initiative by PGFRC, STVSP, KP-TEVTA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development at GTVC (W) Hayatabad

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi and PPP Senator Rubina Khalid giving certificates to a graduate student...

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi and PPP Senator Rubina Khalid giving certificates to a graduate student during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates of kurram District in Employable Skill a joint initiative by PGFRC, STVSP, KP-TEVTA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development at GTVC (W) Hayatabad

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi and PPP Senator Rubina Khalid giving certificates to a graduate student...

Labourers busy in construction work of Gulistan-e-Sarmast Road during development work in the city

Labourers busy in construction work of Gulistan-e-Sarmast Road during development work in the city

Laborers are loading road excavation and waste on tractor trolley during development project construction at Kashmir Road

Laborers are loading road excavation and waste on tractor trolley during development project construction at Kashmir Road

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador H.E Nong Rong in his office

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador H.E Nong Rong in his office

Ambassador of Belgium Mr. Charles Delogne called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parlialment House

Ambassador of Belgium Mr. Charles Delogne called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parlialment House

Ambassador Qazi M. Khlilullah (R) Executive director CISSS addressing during online seminar on strategic & economic dimensions of Pakistan-China relations amid deepening global geopolitical divide at University of Sindh Jamshoro

Ambassador Qazi M. Khlilullah (R) Executive director CISSS addressing during online seminar on strategic & economic dimensions of Pakistan-China relations amid deepening global geopolitical...

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam meets social media volunteers at Ministry

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam meets social media volunteers at Ministry

Development work of the road expansion is in process at the Sabzal Road

Development work of the road expansion is in process at the Sabzal Road

Chairman NIMA Advisory board Admiral (Retd) Muhammad Asif Sandila NI(M) giving souvenir to Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal during International Maritime Symposium 2022 at Bahria University

Chairman NIMA Advisory board Admiral (Retd) Muhammad Asif Sandila NI(M) giving souvenir to Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal during...