Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) calling on Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Leader of the House in the Senate at Parliament House

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) calling on Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Leader of the House in the Senate at Parliament House.
APP22-120823 ISLAMABAD: August 12 - Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) calling on Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Leader of the House in the Senate at Parliament House. APP/ABB/ZID
Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) calling on Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Leader of the House in the Senate at Parliament House
APP22-120823 ISLAMABAD:
Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) calling on Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Leader of the House in the Senate at Parliament House
APP23-120823 ISLAMABAD: August 12 – Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) calling on Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Leader of the House in the Senate at Parliament House. APP/ABB/ZID

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at...

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Muhammad Ali Latif, President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division and presented a chaque for Rs.5 million as donation in the PM Relief Fund for Floods, Earthquake & Calamities on behalf of ICAP

Muhammad Ali Latif, President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division and presented...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs a meeting regarding reforms in Energy sector, at Finance Division.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs a meeting regarding reforms in Energy sector, at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar offering condolences to Jahangir Tarin on the demise of his brother at his residence. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha also accompanied the Finance Minister

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar offering condolences to Jahangir Tarin on the demise of his brother at his residence. SAPM on Finance Tariq...

Air Vice Maeshal Muhammad Aamir Hayat CEO PIAC called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Air Vice Maeshal Muhammad Aamir Hayat CEO PIAC called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed DG Naval Intelligences called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and presented memento to the Finance Minister at Finance Division

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed DG Naval Intelligences called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and presented memento to the Finance Minister at Finance...

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF) at Finance Division

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF) at Finance Division