Dr Jasim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad, Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy seeing off Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at Kuwait International Airport

Dr Jasim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad, Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy seeing off Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at Kuwait International Airport
APP66-291123
KUWAIT: November 29 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services