Dr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA and Munawar Hassan Chairperson Indus Cultural Forum presenting lifetime achievement award to Dr. Fehmida Hussain during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA Sun, 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: February 21 Dr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA and Munawar Hassan Chairperson Indus Cultural Forum presenting lifetime achievement award to Dr. Fehmida Hussain during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk