Dr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA and Munawar Hassan Chairperson Indus Cultural Forum presenting lifetime achievement award to Dr. Fehmida Hussain during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA
APP42-219221 ISLAMABAD: February 21  Dr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA and Munawar Hassan Chairperson Indus Cultural Forum presenting lifetime achievement award to Dr. Fehmida Hussain during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  Artists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR