Dr Arshad Ali, Associate Professor Center for media and Communication Studies receiving award from Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman, Dr. Shahid Munir, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid and Senior Journalist Adnan Lodhi are also present, PHEC for those members of the club who are working journalists was awarded with the Award of Excellence in a joint ceremony at Lahore Press Club

Dr Arshad Ali, Associate Professor Center for media and Communication Studies receiving award from Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman, Dr. Shahid Munir, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid and Senior Journalist Adnan Lodhi are also present, PHEC for those members of the club who are working journalists was awarded with the Award of Excellence in a joint ceremony at Lahore Press Club
APP61-281123 LAHORE: November 28 - Dr Arshad Ali, Associate Professor Center for media and Communication Studies receiving award from Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman, Dr. Shahid Munir, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid and Senior Journalist Adnan Lodhi are also present, PHEC for those members of the club who are working journalists was awarded with the Award of Excellence in a joint ceremony at Lahore Press Club. APP/FHA
Dr Arshad Ali, Associate Professor Center for media and Communication Studies receiving award from Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman, Dr. Shahid Munir, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid and Senior Journalist Adnan Lodhi are also present, PHEC for those members of the club who are working journalists was awarded with the Award of Excellence in a joint ceremony at Lahore Press Club
APP61-281123
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services