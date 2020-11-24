Home Photos General Coverage Photos Dozens of shops closed in Qissa Khuwani Bazar over violation of COVID-19... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Dozens of shops closed in Qissa Khuwani Bazar over violation of COVID-19 SOP’s Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-241120 PESHAWAR: Nov 24 - Dozens of shops closed in Qissa Khuwani Bazar over violation of COVID-19 SOP's. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP43-241120 ALSO READ PM for taking all possible steps to check spread of coronavirus, protect lives of common people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 Shopkeepers closed their shops after provincial government ordered to close all business activities at 6pm to curb the spread of corona virus (COVID-19), at... Dr Faisal seeks citizens’ support in fight against COVID-19 second wave