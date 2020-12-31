District Sports Officer Sajida Latif giving winning trophy to the Faisalabad Hockey team during prize distribution ceremony of Inter District Hockey Championship 2020 at Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department
APP46-311220 FAISALABAD: December 31 - District Sports Officer Sajida Latif giving winning trophy to the Faisalabad Hockey team during prize distribution ceremony of Inter District Hockey Championship 2020 at Hockey Stadium organized by Sports Department. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
