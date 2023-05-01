District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhary Tariq Subhani addressing to the Pakistan Workers Federation ceremony on Labour Day

APP41-010523 SIALKOT: May 01 - District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhary Tariq Subhani addressing to the Pakistan Workers Federation ceremony on Labour Day. APP/MUT/TZD/MOS
APP42-010523 SIALKOT: May 01 – District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhary Tariq Subhani, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf President PWF Punjab are leading the Pakistan Workers Federation Rally on Labour Day. APP/MUT/TZD/MOS
