District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhary Tariq Subhani addressing to the Pakistan Workers Federation ceremony on Labour Day Mon, 1 May 2023, 7:06 PM

APP41-010523 SIALKOT: May 01 - District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhary Tariq Subhani addressing to the Pakistan Workers Federation ceremony on Labour Day. APP/MUT/TZD/MOS

APP42-010523 SIALKOT: May 01 – District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhary Tariq Subhani, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf President PWF Punjab are leading the Pakistan Workers Federation Rally on Labour Day. APP/MUT/TZD/MOS