Election day banner

District and Session Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah visiting Book stalls after inaugurating 3rd Law Books Festival 2024 at District Court, organized by District Bar Association

District and Session Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah visiting Book stalls after inaugurating 3rd Law Books Festival 2024 at District Court, organized by District Bar Association
APP41-260224 LARKANA: February 26 - District and Session Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah visiting Book stalls after inaugurating 3rd Law Books Festival 2024 at District Court, organized by District Bar Association. APP/NAS/FHA
District and Session Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah visiting Book stalls after inaugurating 3rd Law Books Festival 2024 at District Court, organized by District Bar Association
APP41-260224
LARKANA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services