District and Session Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah visiting Book stalls after inaugurating 3rd Law Books Festival 2024 at District Court, organized by District Bar Association

- Farmer women cutting the spinach on their field area at bypass
- A health worker administering polio drops to child at Railway station during the start of Polio Campaign in the city
- Pak Navy Demonstrates successful shooting down of aerial target by Surface to air Missile
- Peshawar Zalmi player Sam Ayub bowled by Agha Salman during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
- EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
Pakistan's National News Agency