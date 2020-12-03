Home Photos General Coverage Photos Disabled persons participating in a rally to mark World Disability Day organized... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Disabled persons participating in a rally to mark World Disability Day organized by society for special persons at Nawan Sher Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-031220 MULTAN: December 03 - Disabled persons participating in a rally to mark World Disability Day organized by society for special persons at Nawan Sher. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP20-031220 Zia Ur Rehman