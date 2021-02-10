Home Photos Feature Photos Disable persons are busy in playing badminton at Paraplegic Centre PhotosFeature Photos Disable persons are busy in playing badminton at Paraplegic Centre Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 10:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-100221 PESHAWAR: February 10 - Disable persons are busy in playing badminton at Paraplegic Centre. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP38-100221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Army’s Umama, Alja Tariq of Balochistan enter into Girl Singles U19 semi-finals KP to hold 58th National Badminton Championships-2021 from Feb 2 Trials to select KP team for 52nd National Badminton Championship held