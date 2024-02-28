Election day banner

Director Urdu Science Board Lahore Ziaullah Khan giving a briefing to caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah

Director Urdu Science Board Lahore Ziaullah Khan giving a briefing to caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah
APP23-280224 LAHORE: February 28 - Director Urdu Science Board Lahore Ziaullah Khan giving a briefing to caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah. APP/MHA/MAF/FHA
Director Urdu Science Board Lahore Ziaullah Khan giving a briefing to caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah
APP23-280224
LAHORE: February 28 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services