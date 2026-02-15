Sunday, February 15, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDirector sports Higher Education Lahore Waqas Akbar, Director Colleges Naheed Naz and...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Director sports Higher Education Lahore Waqas Akbar, Director Colleges Naheed Naz and Principal Mrs. Muntaha Javed in a group photograpgh with winner students during prize distributing ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab 4th Higher Education Department sports event at Govt Degree College Farooq Colony

Director sports Higher Education Lahore Waqas Akbar, Director Colleges Naheed Naz and Principal Mrs. Muntaha Javed in a group photograpgh with winner students during prize distributing ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab 4th Higher Education Department sports event at Govt Degree College Farooq Colony
APP41-140226 SARGODHA: February 14 – Director sports Higher Education Lahore Waqas Akbar, Director Colleges Naheed Naz and Principal Mrs. Muntaha Javed in a group photograpgh with winner students during prize distributing ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab 4th Higher Education Department sports event at Govt Degree College Farooq Colony. APP/HSD/IQJ/FHA
54
Director sports Higher Education Lahore Waqas Akbar, Director Colleges Naheed Naz and Principal Mrs. Muntaha Javed in a group photograpgh with winner students during prize distributing ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab 4th Higher Education Department sports event at Govt Degree College Farooq Colony
APP41-140226
SARGODHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan