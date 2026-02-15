Director sports Higher Education Lahore Waqas Akbar, Director Colleges Naheed Naz and Principal Mrs. Muntaha Javed in a group photograpgh with winner students during prize distributing ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab 4th Higher Education Department sports event at Govt Degree College Farooq Colony
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.