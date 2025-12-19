Friday, December 19, 2025
Director of Institute of Food Science Prof. Dr. Anjum Murtaza and Coach Muhammad Naeem Khan distributes certificates to the players during the belt promotion ceremony at Karate Academy, University of Sargodha.

Director of Institute of Food Science Prof. Dr. Anjum Murtaza and Coach Muhammad Naeem Khan distributes certificates to the players during the belt promotion ceremony at Karate Academy, University of Sargodha.
ISLAMABAD :December 19 – Principal Prof. Fawzia Sheikh distributes certificates to a student during the Excellence Award ceremony at IMCG F-7/2 in federal capital. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA/SSH
ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Award-winning students pose with Principal Prof. Fouzia Sheikh during the Excellence Award Ceremony 2024-25 at IMCG F-7/2, in federal capital. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA/SSH
