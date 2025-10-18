Director News APP, Shumaila Andleeb, presenting a souvenir to Mr. Gao Anming, Editor-in-Chief of China International Communications Group (CICG), during the visit of a delegation from the Academy of Contemporary China & World Studies (ACCWS) to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Headquarters.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.