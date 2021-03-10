Director NAB Gilgit-Baltistan Nasir Junejo handing over cheaque to representative of National Bank of Pakistan Imad-Ud-Din receiving from lieu of plea bargain
APP54-100321 GILGIT: March 10 - Director NAB Gilgit-Baltistan Nasir Junejo handing over cheaque to representative of National Bank of Pakistan Imad-Ud-Din receiving from lieu of plea bargain. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain