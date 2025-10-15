Director General Sindh Pakistan Association of the Blind Ghulam Farooq Laghari distributing laptops to visually impaired person during a ceremony on the occasion of International White Cane Safety Day, organized by the Pakistan Association of the Blind District Larkana at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinna Bagh
