Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day
APP12-230321 KARACHI: March 23 - Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP12-230321

APP13-230321

ALSO READ  Afridi vows support to Kashmir cause on Pakistan Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR