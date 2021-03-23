Home Photos General Coverage Photos Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDirector General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 6:10 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-230321 KARACHI: March 23 - Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan Day. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiAPP12-230321APP13-230321ALSO READ Afridi vows support to Kashmir cause on Pakistan DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and his spouse cutting a cake to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing at flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, H.E. Bilal Hayee hoisting Pakistans flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day