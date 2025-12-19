Saturday, December 20, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDirector General PID Tahira Saeeda, Director Shahid Imran Ranjha, Deputy Director Farhan...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Director General PID Tahira Saeeda, Director Shahid Imran Ranjha, Deputy Director Farhan Sikandar and distinguished speakers pose for a group photograph with students attending the conference.

APP65-191225 BAHAWALPUR: December 19 - Director General PID Tahira Saeeda, Director Shahid Imran Ranjha, Deputy Director Farhan Sikandar and distinguished speakers pose for a group photograph with students attending the conference. APP/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Director General PID Tahira Saeeda, Director Shahid Imran Ranjha, Deputy Director Farhan Sikandar and distinguished speakers pose for a group photograph with students attending the conference.
APP65-191225
BAHAWALPUR: December 19 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan