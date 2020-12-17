Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak addressing at Media Awareness Seminar on
APP07-171220 ISLAMABAD: December 17 - Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak addressing at Media Awareness Seminar on "Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade Importance of Halal Accreditation". APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP07-171220

ALSO READ  Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak giving away certificate among participants at Media Awareness Seminar on "Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade Importance of Halal Accreditation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR