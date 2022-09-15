Director General Mr. Imago Motohiko pledged a donation of JPY one Million for flood affectees in Pakistan to charge d’ Affaires a.i. Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial expressed gratitude for the sympathy and donation by the government of Hyogo Prefecture

Director General Mr. Imago Motohiko pledged a donation of JPY one Million for flood affectees in Pakistan to charge d' Affaires a.i. Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial expressed gratitude for the sympathy and donation by the government of Hyogo Prefecture
APP43-150922 TOKYO: September 15 –Director General Mr. Imago Motohiko pledged a donation of JPY one Million for flood affectees in Pakistan to charge d' Affaires a.i. Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial expressed gratitude for the sympathy and donation by the government of Hyogo Prefecture. APP
Director General Mr. Imago Motohiko pledged a donation of JPY one Million for flood affectees in Pakistan to charge d' Affaires a.i. Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial expressed gratitude for the sympathy and donation by the government of Hyogo Prefecture
APP43-150922 TOKYO