Director General Mr. Imago Motohiko pledged a donation of JPY one Million for flood affectees in Pakistan to charge d' Affaires a.i. Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial expressed gratitude for the sympathy and donation by the government of Hyogo Prefecture Thu, 15 Sep 2022, 10:24 PM