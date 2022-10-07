Director General, ISA Shuagufta Ansari, Participant ladies and guest attending the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Information Services Academy,Zero Point in Federal Capital

APP28-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07– Director General, ISA Shuagufta Ansari, Participant ladies and guest attending the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Information Services Academy,Zero Point in Federal Capital .APP
APP30-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07–A Naat Khawan participant lady reciting Naat at the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Information Services Academy,Zero Point in Federal Capital .APP

A man decorating street with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

President approves 90 days remission in sentences of prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani is inspecting the book stall set up in the opening ceremony of 7 days on Shaan-e- Rahmatullah Alamin a part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at the Bahawalpur Museum

The local mosque illuminated with colorful lights in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Director General, ISA Shuagufta Ansari delivers speech on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Federal Capital

Devotee of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) participant in procession to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi ( organized by Saylani Welfare International Trust at Korangi Road

An illuminated view Jamia Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

People buy celebration stuff for celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Gambat Road

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha distributing relief goods among the flood victim in Larkana District

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrives at UN HQs to attend the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA

