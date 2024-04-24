Director Directorate of Workers Education Rai Muhammad Akbar briefs the participants during “cleanliness drive in honour of mother earth” & Solidarity with sanitation workers joint collaboration of Komatsu Pakistan Soft (KPS) and Directorate of Workers Education (DWE) at G-8 Markaz.

APP38-240424

ISLAMABAD: April 24 – Participants busy in picking garbage during “cleanliness drive in honour of mother earth” & Solidarity with sanitation workers joint collaboration of Komatsu Pakistan Soft (KPS) and Directorate of Workers Education (DWE) at G-8 Markaz.

