Director Colleges Prof. Fazalur Rehman and Principal Dr. Fariha Nighat sapling a plant at Government College Dhoke Ellahi Buksh to mark tree plantation campaign

Director Colleges Prof. Fazalur Rehman and Principal Dr. Fariha Nighat sapling a plant at Government College Dhoke Ellahi Buksh to mark tree plantation campaign
APP09-060821 RAWALPINDI: August 06 - Director Colleges Prof. Fazalur Rehman and Principal Dr. Fariha Nighat sapling a plant at Government College Dhoke Ellahi Buksh to mark tree plantation campaign. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP09-060821

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR