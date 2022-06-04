PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos DIG Security Dr, Maqsood Ahmed shaking hands with a child of Make-A-Wish Founfation suffering from chronic illnesses at SSU Headquater. Sat, 4 Jun 2022, 9:40 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP38-040622 KARACHI: June 04 DIG Security Dr, Maqsood Ahmed shaking hands with a child of Make-A-Wish Founfation suffering from chronic illnesses at SSU Headquater. APP APP38-040622 KARACHI: APP39-040622 KARACHI: June 04 DIG Security Dr, Maqsood Ahmed meeting with childern of Make-A-Wish Founfation suffering from chronic illnesses at SSU Headquater. APP