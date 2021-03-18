Home Photos General Coverage Photos DIG Police Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presenting souvenir to Additional IG, South...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDIG Police Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presenting souvenir to Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal during the passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 9:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-180321 MULTAN: March 18 - DIG Police Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presenting souvenir to Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal during the passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariAPP50-180321MULTAN: March 18 – Additional IGP, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal giving away trophy to best recruit during the passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariAPP48-180321MULTAN: March 18 – Newly trained Police Force march past during passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariAPP49-180321MULTAN: March 18 – Additional IGP, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal addressing during the passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariALSO READ A view of aerobatic formation by Sherdil team demonstrating their skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan Day