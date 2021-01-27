Home Photos Feature Photos DIG Motorway Police Mehboob Aslam Lillah along with others distributing helmet and... PhotosFeature Photos DIG Motorway Police Mehboob Aslam Lillah along with others distributing helmet and side mirror among the motorcyclist during safety awareness campaign Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 11:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-270121 LAHORE: January 27 - DIG Motorway Police Mehboob Aslam Lillah along with others distributing helmet and side mirror among the motorcyclist during safety awareness campaign. APP photo b Ch Ashraf Ali RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A motorcyclist giving helping hand to other one on Islamabad Express Way near Zero Point A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city Motorcyclist on the way loaded with LPG gas calendars at Hilltop Road