APP60-260122 LAHORE: January 26 - DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain giving certificates to the custom officers before burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP59-260122 LAHORE: January 26  Chief Collector Customs Enforcement Central Zuifikar Ali Chaudhary presenting a shield to the DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain before Burn Drugs Seized by Custom Officials at Wagah Border to mark the International Custom Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP61-260122 LAHORE: January 26 – DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain addressing before burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP62-260122 LAHORE: January 26 – Custom officials passing near burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP63-260122 LAHORE: January 26 – Ranger officials standing near burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan, DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed and selected young officers during launching ceremony of book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel distributing certificates among the participants in training program for ‘Shrimp of Farmers’ organized by Fisheries Development Board

DG PAYF Salman Javed & speaker Pakistan's Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan sharing their experiences

GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Noor Wali Khan addressing at 30th Parents Day Ceremony at Cadet College

Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar administering oath to the Students Council of Roots International Schools and Colleges

Participants busy in painting at Pakistan Mountain Festival durring a live painting competition Mountains in the changing climate on International Mountain Day organized by DEVCOM Pakistan at Fatima Jinnah Women University in tiwn cities

Principal Vocational Training Institute Kot Momen Madam Rabia distributing certificates during one day master makeup course organized by Noor Institute of Arts

Players in action at the opening match of COAS Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship, 2021 at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex

18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate told

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributing Laptops among students on easy monthly installment by Saylani Welfare International Trust

