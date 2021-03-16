DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi distributing plants among the citizens on the occasion of spring tree plantation in Liberty Roundabout
APP48-160321 LAHORE: March 16 - DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi distributing plants among the citizens on the occasion of spring tree plantation in Liberty Roundabout. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP48-160321

ALSO READ  Provincial Minister Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari planting sapling in connection with tree plantation campaign at Violence Against Women Center

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR