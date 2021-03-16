Home Photos Feature Photos DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi distributing plants among the citizens on the...PhotosFeature PhotosDG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi distributing plants among the citizens on the occasion of spring tree plantation in Liberty Roundabout Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 8:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-160321 LAHORE: March 16 - DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi distributing plants among the citizens on the occasion of spring tree plantation in Liberty Roundabout. APP Photo by Ashraf ChAPP48-160321ALSO READ Provincial Minister Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari planting sapling in connection with tree plantation campaign at Violence Against Women CenterRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVisitors viewing different stalls during the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gilani ParkA vendor displaying and preparing the traditional food item (Sajji) for customers at Race Course Park (Jillani Park) during Jashan-e-Bahara Festival organized by PHAChildren enjoying camel ride at Race Course Park (Jillani Park) during Jashan-e-Bahara Festival organized by PHA