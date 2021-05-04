Devotees of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass through at MA Jinnah Road
