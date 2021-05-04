Home Photos General Coverage Photos Devotees of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Devotees of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass through at MA Jinnah Road Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-040521 KARACHI: May 04 - Devotees of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass through at MA Jinnah Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of blue illumination of Frere Hall building to salute doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff. A doctor’s family is also seen in remember... A volunteer showers disinfecting spray on devotees attending mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass... People preparing arrangement for Itikaf in a Masjid. Itikaf is a pious Islamic practice consisting of a period of retreat in a mosque, for...