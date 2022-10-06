PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Devotee of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) participant in procession to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi ( organized by Saylani Welfare International Trust at Korangi Road Thu, 6 Oct 2022, 10:04 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP44-061022 KARACHI: October 06- Devotee of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) participant in procession to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi ( organized by Saylani Welfare International Trust at Korangi Road . APP APP44-061022 KARACHI