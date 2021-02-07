Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Srinagar Highway and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP10-070221 ISLAMABAD: February 07  Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Srinagar Highway and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Club Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR