Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri inspecting center of anti-corona vaccination... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri inspecting center of anti-corona vaccination at Civil Hospital during his visit Tue, 11 May 2021, 6:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-110521 QUETTA: May 11 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri talking to media persons after visiting Civil Hospital. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP28-110521 APP29-110521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff Assistant Commissioner, Saima Fatima wearing mask to a child during her visit at Latifabad market for implementation of lockdown as Sindh government announcement 6am... Army personnel distributing masks among the people and creating awareness to adopt anti corona SOPs Paid Advertisements